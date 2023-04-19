Ted D. Collins, age 80, passed away Monday April 17, 2023, due to a long illness.

There wasn’t anything that Ted couldn’t do. He did just about every sort of automotive repair, from brakes to carburetor rebuilds, construction from foundation to ceiling and all the trades in-between (electrician, plumber, mason, drywaller, painter, decorative stucco). He kept his sons and grandsons at his side under the guise of being “helpers” all the while knowing that he was teaching them how to do it themselves. Moreover, Ted was teaching them life-skills that went beyond the task at hand; creativity, problem solving, the importance of doing things right the first time and ingenuity (like fixing a fan belt with panty hose).

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you