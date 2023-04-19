Ted D. Collins, age 80, passed away Monday April 17, 2023, due to a long illness.
There wasn’t anything that Ted couldn’t do. He did just about every sort of automotive repair, from brakes to carburetor rebuilds, construction from foundation to ceiling and all the trades in-between (electrician, plumber, mason, drywaller, painter, decorative stucco). He kept his sons and grandsons at his side under the guise of being “helpers” all the while knowing that he was teaching them how to do it themselves. Moreover, Ted was teaching them life-skills that went beyond the task at hand; creativity, problem solving, the importance of doing things right the first time and ingenuity (like fixing a fan belt with panty hose).
Ted had a giant heart for those less fortunate, sorting clothes at the mission, grabbing an extra sandwich for someone in need - and frequently giving his own, offering a hot cup of coffee and conversation, and of course, a hug or caring handshake. Even on vacation, Ted would turn the family car around to help another.
Ted worked 28 years at Mason-Dixon Trucking. He started at the age of 18, and he was the one that shut the building down for Mr. King when they closed. He then worked for 34 years at Mead/Domtar.
Ted was preceded by his son, Shannon (PFC) USMC, his father, Troy, mother, Eliza, and brother, Frank.
Leaving behind wife, Sheila, son, Ted Jr. and wife, Carrie Lu, two grandsons, David and Rob, his brother, Jim, and sister, Pat.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 pm until 2:00 pm on Thursday, April 20, 2023, in the chapel of Oak Hill Funeral Home.
A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at 2:00 pm. Dr. Phil Hoskins will officiate.
The Graveside Service will follow at Oak Hill Memorial Park in the Garden of the Last Supper.