KINGSPORT - Tammy Munsey, 47, of Kingsport, died Wednesday morning, March 3, 2021, at Greystone Healthcare Center in Blountville after an extended illness.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 7, 2021, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 3:00 p.m.
Burial will follow at Winegar-Bellamy Family Cemetery in Scott County, VA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Jericho Shrine Temple Children’s Fund, 1100 Jericho Dr, Kingsport, TN 37663.