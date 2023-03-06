“I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.”-2 Timothy 4:7
DUNBAR, VA - Tammy Michelle Ratliff (58) went home to be with her Heavenly Father on Sunday, March 5, 2023 after her courageous battle with cancer.
Tammy was born on December 17, 1964 in Ohio. She was previously employed at Mountain Air Compressor Inc, Bristol, TN. She loved the Lord and truly fought the good fight and kept the faith until the very end. Her greatest joy was her granddaughters.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Christopher Todd Ratliff; mother Nancy Thornsbury Dalzell; father John R. Dalzell; brother Jeff Dalzell; mother-in-law, Marlene Ratliff and father-in-law, Sparrel “Toddy” Ratliff.
Leaving behind to celebrate her life are her son, Sean “Courtney” Ratliff and wife, Larra, of Dunbar, VA; two brothers Tim Dalzell of Danville, KY and Jayme Dalzell of Lexington, KY; two granddaughters, Kaleigh and Keegan Ratliff; brother-in-law, Donnie Ratliff and wife, Vickie, of Big Stone Gap, VA; brother-in-law, Randy Ratliff and wife, Joyce, of Pounding Mill, VA; best friend, Deb Moretz of Bristol, TN; as well as nieces and nephews. She has been under the care and staff of Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport, TN where she received loving care until the end.
Services for Tammy will take place at the Gilliam Funeral Home Chapel in Big Stone Gap on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 where visitation will be from 4 – 6 p.m., with the funeral to follow at 6 p.m. Speaking at the funeral will be Pastor Tony Nunley and Reverend Jason Ratliff.
Committal service will take place at the Clinch Valley Memorial Cemetery in Richlands, VA on Wednesday, March 8 at 2:00 p.m. with Reverend Mike Rife and Reverend Rick Blevins officiating.
Pallbearers are Nick Ratliff, Andy Bunn, Matt Hess, Matt Hagy, Cory Vicars, and
Donovan Mabe. Honorary Pallbearers are Donnie Ratliff, Randy Ratliff, Patrick Owens, David Rowe, Wayne Thomas, Brad Vandyke, Johnny Sexton, and the Grundy Volunteer Fire Department.
The family is being cared for by the kind and wonderful staff at Gilliam Funeral Home & Crematory in Big Stone Gap, VA.
To view the obituary online and offer condolences, visit www.gilliamfuneralhome.com.
