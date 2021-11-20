ROGERSVILLE - Tammy Lynn McPeek, age 57, of Rogersville, passed away on November 17, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm Sunday, November 21, 2021 at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm with Steve Hartley officiating. Interment will immediately follow in Hawkins County Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Aaron McPeek, Tanner McPeek, Makayla Howard, Nathan Armstrong, Gerald Charles, Hunter Gladson and Clifford Boggs. Honorary pallbearers will be Phil Goins, Ted Brice, Glen McPeek, Roger Bowery and Clarence Conant.
