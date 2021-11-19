ROGERSVILLE - Tammy Lynn McPeek, age 57, of Rogersville, passed away on November 17, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center.
Tammy had a degree in Radiology from Roan State Community College. She worked for a total of 10 years as an X-Ray technician for Georgia Baptist Hospital and Gwinnett Women's Hospital in Atlanta, GA. She traveled to many different areas demonstrating X-Ray machines to other companies for GE. Tammy was saved at a young age. She acquired the love for flowers from her grandmother, and always enjoyed taking care of them.
She was preceded in death by maternal grandparents; Fred and Marie Way; George and Estella McPeek; step grandmother, Hester Cope Lawson-McPeek; uncle, Robert McPeek.
She is survived by her parents, Carl and Betty McPeek; uncles, Glen (Elaine) McPeek and Eddie Way; her fur babies, Pookee Bear, Maggie, Blossom, and Lili; and several other cousins and friends.
The family of Tammy wishes to extend their sincere thanks to the doctors and nurses of the ICU from Holston Valley Medical Center and Hawkins County EMS. Also, to Reta Charles, Makayla Howard, and Lynn Boggs for the time spent with Tammy. The family of Tammy appreciates all the prayers from church family and friends.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm Sunday, November 21, 2021 at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm with Steve Hartley officiating. Interment will immediately follow in Hawkins County Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Aaron McPeek, Tyler McPeek, Makayla Howard, Nathan Armstrong, Gerald Charles, Hunter Gladson and Clifford Boggs. Honorary pallbearers will be Phil Goins, Ted Brice, Glen McPeek, Roger Bowery and Clarence Conant.
Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.