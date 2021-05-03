KINGSPORT - Tammy Leigh Bennett passed away on Friday, April 30th at Bristol Regional Medical Center.
Tammy was a lifelong resident of Kingsport, Tennessee. She was a member of the 1985 graduating class of Sullivan North High School. She will be remembered for her big heart, infectious smile, and making sure no one left her presence without her reminding them she loved them.
She is survived by her mother; Mentoria Williams, daughters; Kayla Bledsoe (Darin), Haley Bennett, granddaughter; Brynn Bledsoe, brother; David Williams (Teri) and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and special friends.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff of Bristol Regional Hospital--especially Dr. Jessica McCracken, Katie Buchanan, and the entire ICU staff.
There will be a private family memorial service celebrating the life of Tammy.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.eastlawnkingsport.com for the Bennett / Williams family.