MT. CARMEL - Tammy Kenkel, 60 of Mt. Carmel went to be with the Lord, Thursday afternoon, March 24, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center. She was born in Kingsport and was a graduate of Ketron High School. Tammy was employed at Montgomery Dental for a number of years. She was a longtime member of West View Baptist Church. Tammy was a loving wife, mother, sister and friend to all. She was a very caring and generous lady.
Tammy is survived by her husband, Scott Kenkel; son, Dylan Kenkel; her siblings, Danny Goodman, Donna Weatherly and husband Donnie, Tony Goodman, and Annicia Putman; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 29th at West View Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 7:00 p.m. with Pastor Mike Stout officiating. Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 30th at Old Kingsport Presbyterian Cemetery. Those wishing to attend the graveside are asked to meet at the cemetery at 10:45 a.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to West View Baptist Church Shoebox Ministry, 1037 Fairview Ave., Kingsport, TN 37660.
