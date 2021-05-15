Tammy Jean Roberts Moore, age 61, entered heaven peacefully on May 1st, 2021, while holding her husband’s hand in the hospital in Victoria B.C., Canada. Tammy had fought a courageous battle with cancer and always kept a positive attitude toward life.
Tammy was born on January 18th, 1960 in Greeneville, Tennessee, to Shirley and Gene Roberts. She graduated from Church Hill High school and continued her education at East Tennessee State University, Johnson City, TN, where she studied Elementary Education. She was formerly a Teacher on Call at SD 62 in Victoria, British Columbia. Her passion was teaching children and advancing their knowledge. Tammy was happily married to Richard Moore who was her partner in life for 21 years. She was of the Baptist Faith.
Tammy is survived by her husband, Richard, two stepsons Clayton and Chad Moore, her mother Shirley Roberts Stapleton, brother Chris Roberts and fiancé Megan Siclari, special nieces and nephews, Daniel Roberts, Angela Foster, Christian and Magnolia Roberts, great nieces and nephews, Andrew Locke, Gage and Weston Roberts, Harper and Adalynn Foster, special friend Sharon Fletcher Roberts, several aunts and uncles and special cousins.
Tammy was proceeded in death by her father, Gene Roberts, her Grandparents, F.M. and Gertrude Christian and Mabel Roberts, and Buster Roberts. Her Aunt Marcelene Renfro and Uncle Glynn (Boot) Christian.
Besides spending time with her family and friends, Tammy enjoyed traveling and learning new places. She had a passion for life and enjoyed helping others smile. She was involved in the Scouting program, in Victoria, where she camped, and hiked while instilling a positive influence on the scouts. She loved doing games and puzzles with children and crazy children’s songs, especially when attending family events. She touched many people’s lives with positive and generous influences and will be greatly missed.
Family and friends are invited to visit the website www.earthsoption.com. to express condolences. In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to Cancer https://action.cancer.ca/en/ways-to-give