GATE CITY, VA - Tammy Harmon, 55, of Gate City, VA entered into rest Sunday, December 13, 2020, after a courageous battle of cancer.
Tammy will be placed in the chapel of Colonial Funeral Home and friends may walk through from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM on Wednesday, December 16, 2020. Graveside services will be Thursday, December 17, 2020, at 12 Noon at Bledsoe Family Cemetery, Ft. Blackmore, VA with Pastor Leland Salyers and Pastor Patrick Johnson, Jr. officiating. Family and friends will meet at the cemetery at 11:45 AM. Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Special thanks are extended to Dr. Jamal Maatouk , Dr. Shirley Davis, the nursing staff of Holston Valley Medical Center, and staff of Colonial Funeral Home.
