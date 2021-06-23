KINGSPORT - Tammy Faye Byington Nottingham, 54, of Kingsport passed away Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at her residence.
She was born November 20, 1966, to James Murrel and the late Billie Jean Byington.
Tammy worked in many area restaurants and businesses as a waitress or cook. Most recently, she was a caregiver for her parents.
In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents.
Those left to cherish Tammy’s memory are her husband, Fred Nottingham; son, Cody Jones and wife, Bailey; father, James Murrel Byington; four brothers and three sisters.
Tammy’s wish was to be cremated.
The family will receive friends at their residence.
