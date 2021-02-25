KINGSPORT - Tamara Tonnette Mosley Kennedy, 46, of Kingsport, was called home unexpectedly Wednesday morning, February 17, 2021. Tami was born in Columbus, Ohio and had resided in Fall Branch for several years until moving to Newport, TN where she had lived for the past five years. She loved to go horseback riding and dancing.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Julie Day Miller; brother, Tom Mosley; sister, and Audrey Mosley.
Tamara is survived by her husband, Edward Scott Kennedy; four sons, Ridgemond Anthony Mosley, Roman Kylie Franklin, Riley Zayne Franklin, and Rumor Keyston Sloane; seven grandchildren; Bryndin, Danielle,Cayden, Kiley, Kamora, Malani, Liam Jo Cash; three sisters, Tori Dean, Jeanene Russell, and Sandra Mosley; two brothers, Joshua Mosley and William Henry Mosley; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Friday, Feb. 26, 2021 from 3:30-5:30 p.m. at the Fall Branch Chapel of Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home. Services will follow at 5:30 p.m. with Rev. Billy Wayne Arrington officiating.