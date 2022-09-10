A Teacher takes a hand, opens a mind, & touches a heart.

KINGSPORT - Tamara L. “Mimi” Day, 70, of Kingsport, Tennessee passed away peacefully on Friday, September 9, 2022 with her family by her side. Born in Bristol, Tennessee on September 23, 1951, a daughter of the late Mack and June Hamilton, she has resided in this area her entire life.

