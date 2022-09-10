A Teacher takes a hand, opens a mind, & touches a heart.
KINGSPORT - Tamara L. “Mimi” Day, 70, of Kingsport, Tennessee passed away peacefully on Friday, September 9, 2022 with her family by her side. Born in Bristol, Tennessee on September 23, 1951, a daughter of the late Mack and June Hamilton, she has resided in this area her entire life.
She graduated from Central High School in 1969. She attended Hiwassee College, George Peabody College and graduated from East TN State University. She retired from Sullivan County School system following 30 plus years of service as an elementary school teacher at Indian Springs. Tamara was a member of Indian Springs Christian Church, working as church secretary for several years.
She will be remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mom, “mimi”, sister and friend who loved to go to the beach, listen to her record player, play with her dog “Mikey”, loved her grandchildren and loved UT Vols (football and basketball).
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Johnson City Medical Center ICU staff, who helped her unconditionally until her passing.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Mike Day.
Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Josh Brown (Tonya) of Kingsport and Jason Brown (Stephanie) of Jonesborough; grandchildren, Joslyn, Jax, Dayton and Carter Brown; brother, Rick Hamilton (Jan) of Kingsport; and pet, Mikey.
The family will receive friends from 5 – 7pm on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at Indian Springs Christian Church. A Celebration of Life will follow with Minister Mike Beverly officiating. Special music will be provided by Dick and Anita Basham and Paul and Dixie Mahaffey.
Burial will follow graveside services at 11am on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 in East Lawn Memorial Park. Those attending the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home by 10am and then proceed to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Josh Brown, Jason Brown, Jax Brown, Dayton Brown, Buddy Brown, Will Baker, Stephanie Brown and Rick Hamilton.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make memorial contributions to Indian Springs Christian Church, 5536 Kiowa Street, Kingsport, TN 37664