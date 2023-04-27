ROGERSVILLE - Tabitha Faith Coffey, age 47, of Rogersville, went to meet her heavenly Father on April 25, 2023 after a courageous battle with ovarian cancer. She was at peace and surrounded by her family.
Tabby was born to Billy Ray and Patsy Courtney on July 3, 1975. She graduated from Cherokee High School in 1993. She married Bryan Coffey on February 18, 2001 in Rogersville, Tennessee. She worked as a Deputy Clerk for Hawkins County Register of Deeds for over 20 years. Tabby was a faithful servant of the Lord and a member of Faith Assembly for 37 years.
She is survived by her husband, Bryan Coffey; parents, Billy Ray and Patsy Courtney; brother, Todd Courtney; daughters, Angel Harris (Chance), Faith Gulley (Monica), and Jessica Coffey (Mitch); sons, Brandon Coffey and Geriad Coffey (Kaleigh); grandchildren, Jacob Hunley, Alayna Hunley, Bryleigh Gulley, and Zachary Trent; and her beloved dog, Zeus.
The family of Tabby wishes to extend their sincere appreciation to Miranda Thomas, Dr. Paul Kramer and staff, Trish McAmis and Becky Teaster, and all the staff at the Ballad Health Cancer Center.
The family will receive friends from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm Friday, April 28, 2023 at Christian Sells Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 7:00 pm with Reverends Billy Ray Courtney and Sheldon Livesay officiating. Graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm April 29, 2023 in McKinney Cemetery, located on Stamp Street in downtown Rogersville. Pallbearers will be Glenn Jarnigan, Mike Powell, Jason Teaster, Nick Webb, Mike Puckett, Mitch Hunley, and Chance Harris.
Memorial contributions may be given to the Ballad Health Cancer Center. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.