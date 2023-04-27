ROGERSVILLE - Tabitha Faith Coffey, age 47, of Rogersville, went to meet her heavenly Father on April 25, 2023 after a courageous battle with ovarian cancer. She was at peace and surrounded by her family.

Tabby was born to Billy Ray and Patsy Courtney on July 3, 1975. She graduated from Cherokee High School in 1993. She married Bryan Coffey on February 18, 2001 in Rogersville, Tennessee. She worked as a Deputy Clerk for Hawkins County Register of Deeds for over 20 years. Tabby was a faithful servant of the Lord and a member of Faith Assembly for 37 years.

