KINGSPORT - Tabatha Renee Houseright, 47, of Kingsport, TN, passed away on Tuesday, February 1, 2022.
Tabatha was a graduate of Greeneville High School in Greene County, TN. She lived in Kingsport most of her adult life.
She was not a very social person and stayed to herself most of the time. However, Tabatha had an amazing soul and helped anyone in need. Those that were fortunate enough to get to meet her knew how her personality lit up the room. She was a very happy, funny, and smart lady. Tabatha had a passion for playing poker and could really hold her poker face. In her past time, she had started knitting and enjoyed the company of her dogs. But most of all, her greatest joy was her children who she adored. Tabatha will be greatly missed by many.
Tabatha was preceded by parents, Howard and Audrey Weems; her sisters, Joan and Darla
Left to cherish her memories is her husband of 16 years Tim Houseright; children, Jared Bowie, Briar Bowie, and Katie Bowie all from Maine; special friends, Valerie Duncan and Angela McClellan
Services will be held at Shades of Grace UMC storefront (313 E Sullivan St, Kingsport, TN) on Saturday February 26th at 11:00 am with Pastor Will Shewey officiating.
Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the family.