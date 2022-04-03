MOUNT CARMEL - Sylvia Rouse Lane, age 85, of Mount Carmel, passed away Saturday, April 2, 2022 at Ballad Health Holston Valley Medical Center. She was preceded in death by her husband Sam Lane, parents William and Nebraska Blair Fletcher, sisters Rachel Holland and Audrey Drinnon.
Survivors include daughters, Teresa Bundren of Mount Carmel and Karen Brooks (Kemp Peake) of Kingsport, sons, Bill Rouse and wife, Deb, Dean Rouse and fiancée Renee Lainhart all of Surgoinsville, grandchildren, John Bundren, Ginger Bundren, Dalton Bundren and wife Chelsea, Peyton Brooks, Tristan Brooks and wife Toree, Hunter Rouse and Haley Rouse, great grandchildren, Preston, Isaac, Isaiah, Eli, June, Jameson, Tripp, Taysom, Layla and Mason, several nieces and nephews.
Visitation hours will be 4:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M., Tuesday, March 5, 2022 at Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville and other times at the home of Bill Rouse, 2248 Stanley Valley Rd., Surgoinsville, TN 37873.
Funeral service will be conducted 6:00 P.M., Tuesday, March 5, 2022 in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Billy Ray Linkous officiating. Burial will follow in the Rouse Family Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made at www.broomefuneralhome.com
Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville is honored to serve the Rouse family.