Sylvia Rouse Lane
MOUNT CARMEL - Sylvia Rouse Lane, age 85, of Mount Carmel, passed away Saturday, April 2, 2022 at Ballad Health Holston Valley Medical Center.
Visitation hours will be 4:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M., Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville and other times at the home of Bill Rouse, 2248 Stanley Valley Rd., Surgoinsville, TN 37873
Funeral service will be conducted 6:00 P.M., Tuesday, April 5, 2022 in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Billy Ray Linkous and Rev. Mike Fields officiating. Burial will follow in the Rouse Family Cemetery.
