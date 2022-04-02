MOUNT CARMEL - Sylvia Rouse Gragg, age 85, of Mount Carmel, passed away Saturday, April 2, 2022 at Ballad Health Holston Valley Medical Center.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville.
MOUNT CARMEL - Sylvia Rouse Gragg, age 85, of Mount Carmel, passed away Saturday, April 2, 2022 at Ballad Health Holston Valley Medical Center.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription