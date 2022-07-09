COLONIAL HEIGHTS - Sylvia Leigh Cox Morin, 76, of Colonial Heights, Tennessee, passed away at Holston Valley Medical Center, in Kingsport, Tennessee, on Monday morning, July 4, 2022. Sylvia was born in Kingsport to the late Ennis Howard and Mildred Lilly Cox.
Mrs. Morin lived in the Kingsport area most of her life. She was an active member of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Kingsport where she had served in the Altar Guild. She was a graduate of Dobyns-Bennett High School and also attended ETSU. She and her husband Gary opened the Green Acres Natural Foods Store. After his passing in 2000, Mrs. Morin was the sole owner and operator for many years.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Morin was preceded in death by her husband, Gary Morin.
Those left to cherish Mrs. Morin’s memory include two brothers, Reginald Cox of Kingsport, TN, and Tony Cox of Puerto Rico, as well as several nieces and nephews.
The family will be honoring Mrs. Morin with a memorial service at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, beginning at 2:00 pm. Her remains will be interred at the church’s cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mrs. Morin’s name to the St. Paul Episcopal Church in Kingsport, TN.
Condolences can be sent to Mrs. Morin’s family at the funeral home’s website, www.snydersmemorialgardens.com
