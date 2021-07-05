KINGSPORT - Sylvia Matilda Christian Day, 80 of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center. Born in Scott County Virginia, she had been a resident of Kingsport for most of her life. She retired from Holston Valley Medical Center in 1992 where she worked as a nurse.
She was preceded in death by husband, John Day; her parents, W. F. and Ollie Pearcy Christian; 5 sisters; 6 brothers.
Sylvia is survived by her daughters, Sherri Dickenson and Rhonda Dickenson; sons, Rick Dickenson (Emily) and Gary Cole (Tammy); grandchildren, Robby, Brandi, Brandon, Chris, Ryan, Michael, Heather, Kaylynn, Keri and Abby; 14 great-grandchildren; sisters, Shirley Mowdy and Jo Davis; several nieces and nephews; special friend, Lona Fields.
The family will receive friends from 11am -1 pm Wednesday, July 7, 2021at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Kingsport. Friends may also call anytime at the home of the son, Gary.
A funeral service will follow at 1 pm in the funeral home chapel.
Burial will follow in Oak Hill Memorial Park. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.cartertrent.com.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Kingsport is serving the Day family.