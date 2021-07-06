KINGSPORT - Sylvia Matilda Christian Day, 80 of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center.
The family will receive friends from 11am -1 pm Wednesday, July 7, 2021at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Kingsport. Friends may also call anytime at the home of the son, Gary.
A funeral service will follow at 1 pm in the funeral home chapel.
Burial will follow in Oak Hill Memorial Park. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
