JOHNSON CITY - Sylvia Mae Fisher, matriarch of the Fisher clan, died peacefully on June 18, 2023 while on hospice care in Johnson City, Tennessee. Her husband, Roland, preceded her by 7 years. She was born in 1935 in Fort Fairfield, Maine, to Alcide and Edna Violette. Born into a large French-Canadian family, her first language was French. She attended St. Augustine parochial school and Cony High in Augusta, Maine. Sylvia was 15 when she first laid eyes on her tall, handsome dairy farmer, and never let go. They married after high school and started a family, initially settling in their hometown of Augusta, before moving to Jay. After the kids were grown, they renovated their "camp" on Little Bear Pond, Hartford, Maine, into a year-round home where they resided until Roland's death in 2016. Sylvia moved briefly to Auburn, Maine, and spent the last 5 years in assisted living at Preston Place I and II, in Kingsport, TN, where she could be close to her son, Brian, and daughter-in-law Maura. Our family is deeply grateful for the excellent care she received at Preston Place, where she was treated with kindness, dignity and respect.
Sylvia was a born leader, community organizer and advocate. She was a tireless worker who brought tremendous energy and a positive, can-do attitude to everyone and everything she touched. Her accomplishments include starting the Bloodmobile Drive in Franklin and Androscoggin County, where she successfully engaged International Paper Company employees to regularly contribute blood. She received awards of recognition for her efforts by the American Red Cross. She became a licensed real estate broker and insurance agent, and substitute taught at Jay High School, where she also served as President of the PTA. She was on the bowling league in Chisholm and received multiple bowling trophies over the years. She especially enjoyed volunteering in her later years at Central Maine Medical Center.
Sylvia, Sivi, Mem, was an amazing force to behold. If you were privileged to be her child, daughter-in-law, grandchild, niece, or friend, you knew in your soul that she would walk through fire for you. She was feisty, outspoken, a self-starter and had great courage and stamina. She loved her family with a fierceness and mega dose of mamma-love that never wavered. She was an excellent cook and made the best lasagna, says grandson, Noah. She is survived by her three children, Brian Fisher and wife, Maura, Jonesborough, TN; Doug Fisher and wife, Sherry, Aylett, VA; Rhonda Fisher and husband, Earle Conklin, Portland, OR, and three adored grandsons, Corbin Fisher and wife, Melanee, Deerfield, NH; Darren Fisher and wife, Katie, Lyman, Maine; Noah Fisher Brown, Flagstaff, AZ and her niece, Judy Lynn Taylor and husband James, Spotsylvania, VA. She was predeceased by her sister Yolanda, and brother, Ivan.
A memorial service will be held at a future date in Augusta, Maine. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Diabetes Association, or Dementia Society of America, in her memory. Messages of condolence for the family can be made in the online guestbook at hamlettdobson.com.
Tu vas nous manquer, cher Mem. (We will miss you, dear Mem)