Great grandma and former Army wife, Sylvia Hughes’ zest for life did not come to an end with her death. Sylvia passed away peacefully on January 21, 2022 after a life filled with family, friends, faith, and adventure. She made the world a better place and each family member carries on a spark from her in their heart. She was an avid gardener, Girl Scout leader, PEO and long serving Faith United Methodist Church member. As an Army wife, Sylvia moved the family ten times from Alaska to California, and Maryland to Mississippi serving as the family rock regardless of the town. This stability was especially evident when Sylvia raised their three kids alone during Doug’s deployments to Korea and Vietnam.
Sylvia was born on August 23, 1933, in Spokane, Washington to Helga and Hugh Hannah. She is preceded in death by the love of her life, Douglas Hughes. She is survived by her children, Linda Williams (Kelly), Steve Hughes (Sonna), and Sandy Larkin (Larry); her sister, June McComas; her grandchildren, Casey, Ross, Samantha, Hayden, Caroline and Natalie; her great grandson, Little Leroy; and her nieces, Sue and Patti.
The family is so appreciative of the staff at The Blake Memory Care who treated Sylvia as one of their own and always looked for ways to nurture her. We are forever grateful. We also appreciate the loving care Sylvia received from her earlier stay at Brookdale Rock Springs.
There will be a private family service.
In lieu of flowers, please make any donations to the Alzheimer’s Association (alz.org), as we all pray for an end to this devastating disease.
