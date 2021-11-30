KINGSPORT - Sylvia Jean Clark Shafferman, 86, of Kingsport, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, November 27, 2021, at Johnson City Medical Center.
Sylvia was born in Newark, Ohio and graduated from Riverside White Cross School of Nursing in Columbus. After graduation, she worked for many years and with different healthcare institutions as a registered nurse. Her longest and most proud tenure was with Indian Path Community Hospital where her last position was Assistant Director of Nursing. She thrived being a part of establishing a new hospital and in having the opportunity to have unique experiences such as helping to launch their birthing center.
Sylvia has been a resident of Kingsport since 1972. She loved east Tennessee and the surrounding area. One of her favorite activities was to drive the beautiful back roads including those in western North Carolina and southern Virginia. When in better health, you could find her over in Boone having lunch or on the Blue Ridge Parkway stopping at the many exits to see the sites or visit the shops. She also frequented Gatlinburg and the Smokey Mountains doing the same.
Her first love though was for her children and grandchildren. She was an awesome mother to her four children and a strong role model for kindness, independence, and perseverance. She loved her grandchildren more than anything and treasured any time she got to spend with them.
Sylvia was a loyal friend and always had a small circle of those she was especially close to including Dorothy Everett, her special friend since nursing school, Jeanie Campbell, whom she bonded with at work to become longtime friends beyond, and Lisa Coleman who devotedly cared for her in addition to becoming a close friend.
Sylvia is pre-deceased by her parents, Dorothy and Hugh Clark as well as her cherished aunts, Ella and Glenna “Sue” Bagent and uncle, Clarence “Gike” “Zellie” Zellefrow, all from Newark, Ohio.
Surviving are her four children, Kyle F. Shafferman and wife, Lisa, of Mount Clare, West Virginia, Eric A. Shafferman and wife, Frances, of Corryton, Tenn. and daughters Rachel and Shelly McGill, Kent D. Shafferman, and Amy L. Malone and husband, Michael, of Dallas, Texas; four grandchildren, Dillon Shafferman of Knoxville, Tenn., Hunter Shafferman and wife Julee of Knoxville, Tenn., Riley Malone of Dallas, Texas and Carlie Malone of Dallas, Texas.
A private interment will take place on Sunday, December 5th, 2021, at East Lawn Memorial Garden in Kingsport, Tennessee.
