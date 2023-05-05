GEORGIA - Sylvia Coley Allen, 76, passed away peacefully on March 28, 2023 in Georgia following an 8-year battle with Alzheimer’s. She devoted her life to Christ, whose love she spread to everyone she met. She was a lady in every way: kind, gentle, patient, loving, and faithful. Sylvia's beautiful smile and spirit touched all who were fortunate enough to know her. Her kindness and love permeated her very being and simply being in her presence brought comfort, peace, and joy to family and friends alike. She loved being a mom more than anything, and often expressed that God had blessed her with a boy and a girl, in that order, just as she had always wanted.
Sylvia was born on October 17, 1946, in Kingsport, TN to her parents William Grady Coley and Myronell Osborne Coley, and grew up in Southwest Virginia where she loved horseback riding with cousins and spending time with her grandparents Grady Coley and Elizabeth Quillen Coley, as well as Luther Osborne and Lucy Parks Osborne. She was the youngest of 4 girls and enjoyed playing cards and making memories with her sisters Billie Wisecarver, Barbara Bailey, and Jerry Hurt (all who live or lived in Kingsport, TN) as often as she could.
Sylvia graduated from Gate City HS in 1965 and shortly thereafter moved to Washington, DC where she attended Strayer Junior College. Soon after, she would meet and marry Charles R. Allen, Sr. and immediately be blessed with two stepdaughters, Beverly and Julie Allen. She remained close with them and their mother Lou throughout her life. She and Charles (Chuck Sr.) had 2 children, Charles R. Allen, Jr (wife Rilla Delorier) of Portland, OR, and Sherri Lynn Burdeshaw (husband Michael Burdeshaw) of Braselton, GA. Sylvia and Chuck Sr. raised their family in Millersville, MD. They were married 37 years and remained friends until his death in 2011. Sylvia was very involved in her community of Aurora Hills as well as her church, Arundel Baptist in Gambrills, MD. She loved her career and made lifelong friendships at every stop along the way. Her most cherished jobs were at Vitro Corporation in Silver Spring MD, USUHS at the Bethesda Naval Hospital, and as a paralegal at the JAG office at Fort Meade, MD.
In 2003, Sylvia moved to Cumming, GA to be closer to her children and became very involved with Browns Bridge Church and her beloved small group. She would often visit friends in the hospital or assisted living facilities to lift their spirits and read scripture passages to them. Throughout her life she was blessed with many nieces, nephews, and grandchildren. She would make it a priority to love and pray for them regularly, and she always wished for a perfect Thanksgiving that would include every single member of her family.
Sylvia was preceded in death by her parents, her ex-husband Chuck Sr., her stepdaughter Beverly, her sister Jerry, and her grandparents.
She was an angel on earth and although she will be dearly missed, her legacy of unconditional love and service to others will live on in the memories of those who knew her.
The family will celebrate Sylvia's life with 2 services: the first in Cumming, GA on Saturday, June 17, 2023, and the second service at 1 pm on Monday, June 19, 2023 in the Fellowship Hall of Red Hill Freewill Baptist Church on Red Hill Rd. in Virginia. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations made in Sylvia's memory to your local Church, Alzheimer's Association, or Animal Shelter. The family would also like to extend a special thank you to all of her loving caretakers over the past several years. We are forever grateful for your tender and exceptional loving care.