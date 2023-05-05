GEORGIA - Sylvia Coley Allen, 76, passed away peacefully on March 28, 2023 in Georgia following an 8-year battle with Alzheimer’s. She devoted her life to Christ, whose love she spread to everyone she met. She was a lady in every way: kind, gentle, patient, loving, and faithful. Sylvia's beautiful smile and spirit touched all who were fortunate enough to know her. Her kindness and love permeated her very being and simply being in her presence brought comfort, peace, and joy to family and friends alike. She loved being a mom more than anything, and often expressed that God had blessed her with a boy and a girl, in that order, just as she had always wanted.

Sylvia was born on October 17, 1946, in Kingsport, TN to her parents William Grady Coley and Myronell Osborne Coley, and grew up in Southwest Virginia where she loved horseback riding with cousins and spending time with her grandparents Grady Coley and Elizabeth Quillen Coley, as well as Luther Osborne and Lucy Parks Osborne. She was the youngest of 4 girls and enjoyed playing cards and making memories with her sisters Billie Wisecarver, Barbara Bailey, and Jerry Hurt (all who live or lived in Kingsport, TN) as often as she could.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you