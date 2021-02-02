NORTON, VA - Sylvia Clay Pettry: July 12, 1946 – January 31, 2021
Isaiah 40:31. But those who wait on the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings like eagles, they shall run and not be weary, they shall walk and not faint.
Sylvia was born in Huntington, WV., the daughter of the late Troy Wilson Clay & Lois Kathleen McGinnis Clay. She was married to her sweetheart, Bob, of 49 ½ years. She graduated from Marshall University with a degree in Education. The family moved to Wise County in 1981, where she was employed by the Wise County School Board until her retirement. Sylvia was very active in the Church; she took great pride in being a productive member of East Stone Gap United Methodist Church. Her active roles within the ministries of the church involved, teaching Sunday School, Vacation Bible School, and coordinating the hospitality committee. Sylvia was a wonderful mother, grandmother, and wife. She devoted her life to others, caring for children and her family. She loved to prepare meals for them, she would show her love to others by preparing wonderful food for them to enjoy. Her Godly character will shine through her family for generations to come. She will be sorely missed by her family, grandchildren, and church family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, one granddaughter, Brylee Pettry, sister- in- laws, Pat Clay, and Terry Clay, brother-in-law Jim Pettry.
Surviving are her husband, Robert “Bob” Pettry of the home; children, Cynthia Johnson of Ukiah, CA, Leslie & husband Brian of Daniels WV., Deidre & husband Tom Pendleton of Gate City, VA., John Pettry & wife Beth of Atlanta, GA., Jada Oakes & husband Joe of Dunbar, VA., Samantha Pettry of Salisbury, N.C., Robbie Pettry & wife Hayley of Big Stone Gap, VA., her grandchildren; Blake Craft, Scott & wife Hannah Harmon, Aaron Harmon, Brianna Harmon, Will Harmon, Jillian Hood, Madison Hood, Shelby Pettry, Hank Pettry, Annabelle Oakes, Hudson Oakes, Levi Pettry, and Elliana Pettry. Great- grandchild, Nehemiah Harmon, her siblings; Dallas Clay and Bill Clay & wife Clara, both of Hurricane WV., Joe Clay of Weston, WV., Ronnie Clay & wife Shelley of Milton, WV., sister- in- laws Frances Dee Clark of Elkins, WV., Nancy Wilson of Danville, VA., her church family at East Stone Gap United Methodist Church, other close relatives and friends.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, February 4, 2021 at East Stone Gap United Methodist Church, from 12 noon until 2 p.m. for the visitation. The funeral service will be conducted following with Pastor Brad Stapleton, and Rev. Dr. Brian Harmon officiating. Burial will follow in Powell Valley Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be: Aaron Harmon, Will Harmon, Robbie Pettry, Tom Pendleton, Joe Oakes, John Pettry.
Honorary Pallbearers, Hudson Oakes, Hank Pettry, & Levi Pettry. You may go online to view the obituary, sign the guest registry, or leave the family a condolence at www.holdingfuneralhome.com Holding Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Sylvia Pettry.