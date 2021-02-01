Sylvia Clay Pettry Feb 1, 2021 57 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BIG STONE GAP, VA - Sylvia Clay Pettry, passed away on Sunday, January 31, 2021 at Johnston Memorial Medical center in Abingdon, VA., surrounded by her family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Va. Sylvia Clay Pettry Johnston Memorial Medical Center Gap Pass Away Recommended for you Times News ePaper To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.