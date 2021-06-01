ROSE HILL, VA - Sybil Mae Jones, 96, of Rose Hill, VA, was called to Heaven on Sunday morning, May 30, 2021. She was a resident at Lee Health and Rehabilitation in Pennington Gap, VA.
She was born on May 28, 1925, to the late Hasque and Ollie Tignor Jones. She grew up along the Clinch River in Eidson, TN with eleven brothers and sisters.
After her parents passed away and her siblings started leaving home, she came to live with her sister and brother-in-law, the late Wheeler and Mary Ethel Nida in Ewing, VA until their death in 1983. She then moved to Rose Hill, VA in 2001 where she resided until she had to go to the nursing home. She was a member of Marble Hill Methodist Church until the name was changed to Liberty Chapel.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers and sisters: Homer, Tyler, Oscar, Ray, Gale, Milum, Mary Ethel, Lethia, McKinley, Charles and Burl.
She is survived by several nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, as well as many extended family members and friends. She will be greatly missed. She was the wind beneath our wings.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8:00 p.m. on Friday, June 4, at Robinette Funeral Home in Rose Hill. The funeral service will follow at 8:00 p.m. with Rocky Catron and Saul Tamo officiating. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 5, in the Wheeler-Spade Cemetery in the Caylor Community. Anyone who would like to travel in procession to the cemetery is asked to meet at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at Robinette Funeral Home in Rose Hill.
Online condolences may be sent by visiting, www.RobinetteFuneralHomes.com.