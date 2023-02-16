Suzanne S. Boles passed away in her sleep at her home on February 2, 2023 after a struggle with complications of myasthenia gravis.

Born on Labor Day, September 1, 1941 at HVCH Kingsport. Suzy graduated from Dobyns-Bennet High School in 1959.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you