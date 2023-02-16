Suzanne S. Boles passed away in her sleep at her home on February 2, 2023 after a struggle with complications of myasthenia gravis.
Born on Labor Day, September 1, 1941 at HVCH Kingsport. Suzy graduated from Dobyns-Bennet High School in 1959.
In 1964, she graduated from Emory University, Atlanta, GA with a 5-year Registered Nursing degree. While there, she had 2 psychiatric nursing papers published. After college she became head nurse for the Psychiatric ward at Beaumont Hospital, in Beaumont, TX. With the death of her mother, Suzy moved back to Kingsport to establish a home base for her younger sister and high school-age brother. Always the artist, she opened Corner Cupboard Crafts Store where she taught art and tole painting until 1978.
Suzy was a founding member of the local chapter of the National Association of Decorative Painters Society. She shared her love of Jesus Christ on two walks while participating in the local Sonrise Emmaus community. She was a member of the Junior League of Kingsport, was in the choir of the First Baptist Church and a founding member of the Celebrate Recovery program of the church. She married her lifelong friend and life’s love, Bob and became his Sec.-Trea. She created beautiful office displays and was his “right hand” for the running of their business, Specks ‘N Shades Optical until 2014.
Suzanne was preceded in death by her parents, James A. Stone and Theda Johnson Stone, brother James A. Stone, Jr. and sister Sally Stone.
Suzanne is survived by her husband of 45 years, Robert S. Boles, son James Chase Boles and wife, Carol; grandchildren Jared, Seth and Olivia Boles, sister-in-law Beverly Stone, nieces Kelly Stone Shelton (Chad), Whitney Stone and several nephews and nieces.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First Baptist Sanctuary Choir or First Baptist Sanctuary Choir Scholarship Fund or a charity of one’s choice.
A celebration of life will be held at First Baptist Church, W Church Circle, Kingsport at 2:00 pm, Sunday, February 19, 2023.
