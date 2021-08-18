March 29, 1939 – August 14, 2021
Fun-loving Nana. Creative Spark. Grande Dame and Princess of her Home, nurturing those around her with tender loving care, unconditional generosity, and words of encouragement.
Marching to the beat of her own drum, Suzanne always lived life on her own terms and faced challenges along the way with large doses of charm, wit and silent strength. She had an unwavering love of family, home and all God’s creatures that crossed her path.
Suzanne captivated us with her great storytelling, wowed us with her artistic flair and entertained us with her hilarious hijinks. She was truly a blessing to all who knew and loved her, and we thank her for giving us such happiness and devotion. Her indomitable spirit will be sorely missed but never forgotten.
Suzanne was born in Hanover, NH on March 29,1939 to the late James Holt Park (owner of the historic Kingsport Inn) and his former wife Eurella (Rella) Farmer Kavanaugh. She was raised in Kingsport, TN, but lived her later life in the Raleigh/Wendell metro area, NC. She graduated from Dobyns-Bennett High School and later earned an Associates Degree in Accounting as well as becoming a licensed North Carolina General Contractor.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Pryor Macklen of Wendell NC and sister, Carolyn Park Von Bramer and husband Paul of Kingsport, TN. Survivors include one daughter, Elizabeth Pryor Macklen Narron and husband John Welch of Wendell NC; three grandsons, James Welch Narron and wife Natalie Rossman of Knightdale, NC; Robert Hardwicke Narron and wife Natalie Griffie of Wendell, NC; and John Park Narron and wife Alejandra Michel of Wendell NC; one great-grandson Tate Welch Narron of Knightdale NC; one sister, Jacqueline Holt Park and spouse Jane Freeman of New Milford, CT; one niece, Jana Meagher Von Bramer of Annapolis, MD and one nephew, James Edward Von Bramer of Americus, GA. Special family members include Narciso and Griselda Cruz, the “Bridgeless Group” and beloved furry companions “Betsy Belle” and “Allie Alice”.
The funeral service for Suzanne will be conducted on August 21st 4:00 at the Narron family farm, Sam Narron Road, Middlesex, NC.
Instead of flowers, Suzanne would like that you donate to the no-kill Dedman Animal Foundation, PO Box 1282, Fort Benton, MT 59442, or do an unexpected act of kindness for a poor soul or creature in her name.
Jerry Strickland, Strickland Funeral Home of Louisburg is serving the family.