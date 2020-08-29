Suzanne Henderson, 65, formerly of Kingsport, TN went to be with her Lord and Savior on August 7, 2020 while surrounded by her dear friends at home.
She was born in Olean, NY to Ned and Helen (Hall) Henderson. She was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by one brother, Jeffrey (Gloria) Henderson of Shinglehouse, PA and two nieces, Jessica (Derrick) Little of Anderson County, South Carolina and Sarah Henderson of Lisle, NY and two nephews, Micah (Michaela) Henderson of Syracuse, NY and Nathan Henderson of Shinglehouse, PA and great nieces, Rachel and Danielle Little of Anderson County, SC.
Suzanne graduated from Oswayo Valley High School in Shinglehouse and earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Physical Therapy at the University of Pittsburgh. She began her remarkable 40 yr. career at Saint Vincent Health Center in Erie as a staff therapist and later became the Outpatient Rehab Services Manager. She was the Clinical Coordinator of Education for many years sharing her love and knowledge of Physical Therapy with hundreds of students.
In 1993, Suzanne had opportunity to advance in her career, so she relocated to Kingsport, TN where she made her home for the past 27 years. She practiced in many health facilities. She held many clinical and managerial positions. Most notably, she worked for RehabWorks/RehabCare as Director of Operations for 20 facilities on the East Coast. She worked at Newport Health and Rehab for 6 years and finally retired from Life Care Center of Gray TN in 2015. She loved her work and especially her fellow employees. So many were touched by her love and kindness!
Suzanne loved cooking, traveling to the mountains and sharing time with friends, but her three greatest joys were her love for Jesus Christ, time spent with her two great nieces, Rachel and Danielle and her many rescued feline friends who kept her company throughout the years. She is sadly missed by Katie Ami.
In April 2020, she relocated to Cranesville, PA to be closer to family. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Rest in peace Sweet Sue!
At her request, there was no visitation or memorial.
Donations may be made to Taking Care of God’s Creatures (TCGC) Animal League (Kingsport, TN) at www.tcgcal.com or Orphan Angels Cat Sanctuary (Erie, PA) at www.orphanangels.org.