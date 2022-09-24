Susie Henderson Heckman, 80, passed away on September 11, 2022. She was born on July 18, 1942 in Kingsport, TN to D.A. and Evelyn Taylor Henderson.
Susie attended Dobyns-Bennett High School in Kingsport. From there, she attended Mars Hill College, NC and the University of Tennessee, Knoxville where she graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Microbiology. After college, she married Hugh Heckman and moved to Hawaii where she had two children, Holly Levy and Thomas Heckman. She later moved to Nashville where she worked for the State of Tennessee and later for Baptist Hospital as a microbiologist. She was an active member of Brentwood United Methodist Church where she served as a Stephen Minister. She was actively involved with Graceworks Ministries and Harvest Hands. She had a never-ending thirst for knowledge and enjoyed traveling, playing bridge with friends and spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her children, Holly Levy (Jay) and Thomas Heckman (Kryssi), her grandchildren Davey and Jake Reznicek and Elizabeth, Katherine, Tyler and Walker Heckman. She is also survived by her siblings, Jim Henderson (Ruthie), Mary Smith (Thomas), and Dee Henderson (Terri).
She was preceded in death by her parents D. A. and Evelyn Henderson, and sibling Richard Henderson.
Her service was held at Brentwood United Methodist Church in Brentwood, TN on September 22, 2022. She was interred in the columbarium at the church.