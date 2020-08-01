CHURCH HILL - Susie Feagins, 80, Church Hill, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Susie was born and raised in Blackwater, VA. She was a member of Mount Carmel United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Feagins, her parents, and numerous brothers and sisters.
Susie is survived by her daughter, Terri Bond and husband, Johnny; son, Greg Feagins and fiancée, Karen Lewis; 6 grandchildren, Charity Kenney and husband, Colin, Nathan Bond and wife, Lauren, Katie Harshman and husband, Jeremy, Lindsay Finchum and husband, Henry, Bethany Feagins and Chloe Feagins; 4 great-grandchildren, Noah, Micah, Abigail and Quinn; sister, Kathleen Ramey; and several beloved nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, August 3, 2020 at 11:00 am at Oak Hill Memorial Park.