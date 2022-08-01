KINGSPORT - Susanne Gail Boggs, 70, of Kingsport, TN passed away Saturday, July 30, 2022.
Susanne was born on September 25, 1951, in Kingsport, TN to the late Calvin and Lois Henry. She was a graduate of Ketron High School, and she worked for Sprint in their customer service department for over 30 years.
She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, and she loved and adored her grandchildren. She was fun loving and never met a stranger. Susanne loved her church and her church family.
Those left to cherish Susanne’s memory are her husband of 21 years, Benny Boggs; her children, Sonya Fowler (John), Holly Crenshaw (Jason), Bryan Sampson (Holly); four step-children; grandchildren, Camryn Duncan, Hannah Sampson, Colby Duncan, Calvin Sampson, Carter Duncan, Karadee Sampson, Isaac Fletcher, Jacob Fletcher, Bree Mishizen, Susanne Quinn Sampson; ten step-grandchildren; great-grandchild, Riley Sampson, and one step-great-grandchild.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at Promise Church, 115 Hickory Hills Rd., Church Hill, TN.
A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 7:00 pm with Pastor Jonathan Lovelace officiating.
A Graveside Service will be conducted at 11:00 am on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at Immanuel Lutheran Church Cemetery, Blountville, TN. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Those attending are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:45 am.
The family extends their sincere appreciation to Dr. Miller and the nursing staff of Holston Valley Medical Center, ICU. A special thanks to Sydney and Hope.