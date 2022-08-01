KINGSPORT - Susanne Gail Boggs, 70, of Kingsport, TN passed away Saturday, July 30, 2022.

Susanne was born on September 25, 1951, in Kingsport, TN to the late Calvin and Lois Henry. She was a graduate of Ketron High School, and she worked for Sprint in their customer service department for over 30 years.

