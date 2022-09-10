Susie Seiler, 74, passed away on Thursday, August 25, 2022, at Johnson City Medical Center.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at 2:00 p.m., at First Presbyterian Church, Kingsport, with Dr. William M. Shelton officiating.

