STICKLEYVILLE, VA - Susan (Susie) Burke Campbell age 70 of Stickleyville, VA was born October 16, 1952 in Pennington Gap, VA and passed away Monday, April 10, 2023 at her home. Susie was of the Baptist Faith. She was a passionate teacher with Lee County Public School System for 32 years.
She enjoyed reading, gardening, and spending time with her precious family.
She was preceded in death by her parents Ben and Eliza Burke, one brother Tommy Burke and sister-in-law Sandy Burke.
Susie is survived by her husband of fifty years Jimmy Campbell of the home, one son Wesley Campbell and wife, Laura of Norton, VA, one daughter Aimee McElroy and husband, Kevin of Stickleyville, VA and her special grandchildren Wesley, Zachary, Emily, Caitlyn and Benjamin. She is also survived by her sisters Peggy Bowles and husband, Edward of Stickleyville, VA, Ruth Vincent and husband, Gary of Rome, GA, Emogene Mitchell and husband, Larry of Peebles, OH, brother-in-law Thomas Campbell and wife, Lil of Dothan, AL, several nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and friends and her special fur baby, Max.
Visitation will be from 6:00 until 8:00 PM Wednesday, April 12, 2023 with a funeral service to follow with Paul Davis, Jr. officiating.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM Thursday at Lee Memorial Gardens in Woodway, VA.
Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 12:30 Thursday to go to the cemetery.
Memorials and condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.provincefuneralhome.com We are located at 42098 East Morgan Ave. Pennington Gap, VA 24277 Phone 276-546-2456.
Arrangements for Susan (Susie) Burke Campbell are provided by Province Pennington Gap Funeral Home.