STICKLEYVILLE, VA - Susan (Susie) Burke Campbell age 70 of Stickleyville, VA was born October 16, 1952 in Pennington Gap, VA and passed away Monday, April 10, 2023 at her home. Susie was of the Baptist Faith. She was a passionate teacher with Lee County Public School System for 32 years.

She enjoyed reading, gardening, and spending time with her precious family.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you