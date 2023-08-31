Susan Wampler was welcomed to her eternal home by Jesus on her birthday, August 27, 2023. Our precious and beloved daughter, mother, sister, "Mimi" and friend has received complete healing, never to suffer again. Left behind to cherish her memory, and to long for that resurrection day when we can be reunited are her parents, Perry & Debbie Cleek of Kingsport. Also left to cherish her memory are her precious children, Jacob and Maggie (along with her "adopted" daughter Leslie "Shorty" Harris, and "adopted" brother Allen Houser.) Many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends will also miss Susan, awaiting that trumpet that calls us back together with Jesus in the clouds of glory. Susan was preceded in death by Hope and Daryn, two twins that went on to be with Jesus before we ever got to know them in this life. She is likely bouncing those two children on her knee today.
August 27th will always be a special day to Susan's family. On August 27th her Mom and Dad welcomed her into their family. What a joy and thrill to have that tiny, baby girl to have and to hold. She was a joy as a child, as a teen, and brought great joy into our lives until she went home. Also on August 27th, Susan breathed her last breath with her family at her bedside, loving her with all the strength of our hearts. And just moment later, on August 27th, at 5:40 p.m., the angels took her from this earth and presented her to her precious Savior.
Susan is with the Lord, awaiting the trumpet sound what will raise her mortal body, and change it in an instant to a perfect, whole body that will never know pain or sickness. She will live throughout eternity in a body that will never shed a tear, nor feel the pain of a heart break or ever say goodbye again to those she loves.
Visitation for Susan will be Saturday, September 2 from 4-6 p.m. at the Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home Airport Location (2630 Hwy. 75 Blountville, TN 37617.) A celebration of life service will follow visitation at 6:00. Her dad, Pastor Perry Cleek and her special friend, Pastor Ronnie Owens will conduct the service.
LATEST VIDEOS
Stay Engaged
React to this article and join our community of readers sharing their feedback.