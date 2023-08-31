August 27, 1976 - August 27, 2023

Susan Wampler was welcomed to her eternal home by Jesus on her birthday, August 27, 2023. Our precious and beloved daughter, mother, sister, "Mimi" and friend has received complete healing, never to suffer again. Left behind to cherish her memory, and to long for that resurrection day when we can be reunited are her parents, Perry & Debbie Cleek of Kingsport. Also left to cherish her memory are her precious children, Jacob and Maggie (along with her "adopted" daughter Leslie "Shorty" Harris, and "adopted" brother Allen Houser.) Many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends will also miss Susan, awaiting that trumpet that calls us back together with Jesus in the clouds of glory. Susan was preceded in death by Hope and Daryn, two twins that went on to be with Jesus before we ever got to know them in this life. She is likely bouncing those two children on her knee today.


