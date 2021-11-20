Susan Jones Bowlin died Wed., Nov. 10, 2021 in Stockbridge GA.
The daughter of the late Charles E. and Helen Garst Jones, she was born Jan. 10, 1952 in Bristol, VA. Susan spent her childhood in Blountville, TN, graduating from Sullivan Central High School and the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. She also received a MA in Education from Piedmont College, as well as an Education Specialist Degree from Lincoln University. She also earned her National Board Teachers certification.
Susan married Gladwyn Bowlin in 1973, and they lived in Ft. Lewis, WA, Mt. Juliet, TN and Stockbridge, GA.
Her lifelong commitment to education began in high school while working for Head Start. She worked in many childcare facilities before spending the majority of her career as a second grade teacher at Austin Road Elementary in Stockbridge. Susan touched thousands of students’ lives with her love of learning and innovative teaching style. She was rewarded with many accolades over the course of her career, including the Atlanta Constitution Journal’s Teacher of the Year. Her commitment to early childhood education extended to her volunteer service with the Ferst Readers of Henry County.
Susan’s green thumb was admired by all, and many were rewarded with plants from her garden. Her yard was a testament to her love for plants and flowers.
In addition to her husband, Susan is survived by her son Ben Bowlin and Brandi Supra.
Siblings Sam and Susie Jones, Ann Jones Heuberger, Alan and Becky Jones Booker
In-laws Edgar and DeAnna Bowlin, Portia and Dwight Seay.
Nieces and nephews: Frannie, Jenn, Zoe and Zac Evers; Michael, Randee and Carson Heuberger; Andrew, Danielle and Grayson Jones; Emily Booker, Rachel and Daniel Miller; Edgar Bowlin III, Luke Bowlin, Heather Hodges, and Jonathan Seay, as well as her Cousin and Friend, Marcia Jones Shaver
Memorials can be sent to Austin Road Elementary Library, located at 50 Austin Rd. Stockbridge, GA 30281, as well as the Ferst Foundation/Ferst Readers of Henry County, located at 1001 Florence McGarrity Blvd. McDonough, GA 30252
Services were held Sat., Nov. 20, at Bethel United Methodist Church, Stockbridge, GA.
Visitation at 10 a.m. Services were at 11:00 a.m. Interment followed at Fairview Memorial Gardens.
Rev. Ken Davidson officiated.