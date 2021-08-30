CHURCH HILL - Susan Jane Higgins Bernier, 74 of Church Hill, passed away on Sunday, August 29, 2021 at her residence.
A celebration of Susan's life will be held at a later date.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Church Hill is serving the Bernier family.
