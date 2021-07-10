1959 - 2021
Susan Gordon Regur was born August 5, 1959 and entered Eternal Rest on July 6, 2021 at Holston Medical in Kingsport, Tennessee. Susan was preceded in death by her mother, Ann Gordon of Richmond, Virginia and her sister, Mary Ann Lawson, originally from Jefferson City, Tennessee.
She is survived by her husband of six years, James Regur, and her daughter Christina Welday Outlaw and granddaughter, Harper Outlaw of Bristol, Virginia. She is also survived by stepsons, Cameron Regur (Linda) of Kansas and Brandon Regur (Stephanie) of Illinois and step-grandchildren, Vincent, Ian, Christian, Evan, and Isabel.
Susan was originally from Jefferson City, Tennessee and also resided in Richmond, Virginia, Des Moines, Iowa, and Marion, Virginia. She was previously employed at MCOT, Watuaga Orthopedics, and for Dr. Moskowitz in Marion.
Susan loved to shop for antiques and collectibles with her husband, and she adored her dog, Bailey. She will be truly missed by family and friends.
The family will arrange private services at a later date. In leu of flowers/cards, donate to personal local charities.
Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.