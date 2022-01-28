Susan Gail Moore, age 65, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at Holston Valley Hospital from Covid complications. She was born February 16, 1956 in Kingsport, Tennessee.
Susan truly lived life to the fullest through the simplest pleasures; chatting with friends and family, watching WWE, playing Bingo, and caring for her fur babies (Miley, Riley & Stubby).
She was preceded in death by her mother, Vivian Irene Moore, an uncle who raised her like a father, Lee Moore, two brothers, Ronnie Gilliam and Nickie Weaver, and a sister who she adored, Judy Jessee.
She will be forever cherished and remembered by her children: Tim Riner (Amie) of Corpus Christi, TX, Rhonda Trent (Terry) of Church Hill, TN, and Reda Carrier (Wes) of Kingsport, TN. Susan has eight grandchildren: Thomas Christian, Joe Christian (Maylee), Victoria Eubanks(Travis), Brooke Riner, Mirenda Riner, Sarah Trent, Brooks Trent and Elijah Trent; and four great-grandchildren: Rosalee Riner, Timothy Riner Jr., Kara Garcia and Bentley Eubanks; as well as her two sisters Vickie Looney(Bob) and Gloria Holiday of Normandy, TN and many nieces & nephews and a very special friend Barbara Johnson.
Her family would like to thank the healthcare workers in the ICU at Holston Valley Hospital for the exceptional care of Susan and the dignity and respect they showed. According to Susan’s wishes there will be no services. Family & friends can drop by at the home of her daughter Rhonda Trent on Saturday, January 29, 2022 between 12-4pm.
(218 Bernard Ave. Church Hill)
The family ask that anyone wishing to stop by to please wear a mask.
