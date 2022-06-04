MARYVILLE - Susan Elizabeth Carver Williams of Maryville, formerly of Knoxville and Kingsport TN, and of Durham NC, died at Ft. Sanders Hospital on June 8, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bon L. and Georgia Quesenberry Carver of Kingsport.
Susan was an artist, writer, friend, teacher, and storyteller. She was wise, a compassionate, nonjudgmental listener and advisor, and a warrior for social justice. Susan knew how to have fun! As a life-long learner, she was adaptable and curious. She loved deeply and lived life to the fullest.
Susan is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Wendy Williams Wansley and Wes Wansley, her grandchildren James Jackson, Amelia Jameson, and Harper Elizabeth Wansley, all of Eagle, CO, her sister Becky Carver of Durham, NC, and countless cherished friends around the world.