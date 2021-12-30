KINGSPORT - Summer Nicole Hayes, 36, of Kingsport, TN, went to be with her Savior on Saturday, December 25th, 2021.
She is preceded in death by her grandfather, James Thompson; grandmother Mary; uncle, Ronnie Thompson.
Left to cherish her memories are her husband, Robert Lovelace; children, Ryan, Logan, and Autumn; her parents, Donald and Penny Hayes; brother, Colby Hayes; mother-in-law, Priscilla Thombs; sisters in law, Angela, Jeanette Thombs, Triscilla Hill, and Trina Golden; brothers in law, Christopher and Charles Lovelace; extended nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held at Temple Baptist Church on Monday January 3rd from 4:00pm to 5:30pm. Funeral service will follow with Pastor Scott Young officiating and special music provided by Wayne Fortner.
Graveside service will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery on Tuesday, January 3rd at noon. Pallbearers will be Robert Lovelace, Donald Hayes, Colby Hayes, Ryan Lovelace, Arthur Howington, and Kevin Howington.
Special thanks to Temple Baptist Church and the community for the outpouring of love and support we have received at this time.
Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the family.