CHURCH HILL - Summer Housewright Woods, 44, Church Hill, passed away on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center following a brief illness. She was a graduate of Volunteer High School and had resided most of her life in Church Hill.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, George and Delphi Housewright, and Lester Clark.
Summer is survived by 3 girls, Courtney and husband Issac, Nicole and Jayden; 2 grandchildren, Caroline and Cameron; mother, Jan Kimbler; father, Rickie Housewright; sister, Tina Littleton; grandmother, Delray Clark; and several other family members.
The family will receive friends from 12-2:00 pm on Friday, March 5, 2021 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport.
The graveside service will be held at 2:30 pm on Friday at Ross Campground United Methodist Church Cemetery with Pastor Ryan Shaffer officiating. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Ross Campground United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund c/o Janie Kincheloe, 107 Ivy Lane, Gray, TN 37615.