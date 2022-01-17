Suella “Sue” Robinette Pope
KINGSPORT - Sue R. Pope, 91, Kingsport, was called home to be with her Heavenly Father on Thursday, January 13, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family after a lengthy illness.
The family will receive friends from 1-3:00 pm on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport, with the funeral service following at 3:00 pm with the Reverend Chris Brown officiating.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday at 1:00 pm at Providence Cemetery (County Line) in Rogersville. Those wishing to attend the graveside services are asked to be at the cemetery by 12:45 p.m.
Memorial donations may be made to Colonial Heights United Methodist Church, 631 Lebanon Road, Kingsport, TN 37663 or Providence Cemetery (County line), c/o Joyce Weems, 241 McCloud Road, Rogersville, TN 37857.
