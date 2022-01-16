KINGSPORT - Sue R. Pope, 91, Kingsport, was called home to be with her Heavenly Father on Thursday, January 13, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family after a lengthy illness. She was born in Hawkins County on April 2, 1930, and graduated from Baileyton High School and Whitney Business College in Kingsport. She married Vergil in 1950 and became a career Army wife, always very active in the Officers’ Wives Club. After she and Vergil retired to Kingsport in 1978, she was a faithful member of Colonial Heights United Methodist Church and the UMW Abiding Friendship Circle. Her hobbies included spending time with her girls, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, traveling, and playing weekly bridge with her friends, which was her passion!
She was preceded in death by her husband, Col. Walter Vergil Pope; mother, Mona Vineyard Robinette; father and stepmother, Isaac Hillary, Sr. and Beulah Robinette; and siblings, Rita Jane Robinette, Karlene Robinette Herther, and Isaac “Ike” Hillary Robinette Jr.
Sue is survived by her daughters, Tanya Pope Samples of Cookeville, TN, and Mona Pope Sitton (Steve) of Johnson City; grandchildren, Jennifer Samples, Andrew Samples, Kristina Sitton Crosetto (Beau), and Hayley Sitton Satrom (Rob); 6 great-grandchildren who were all dearly loved by their Meme; sister, Judy Robinette Ferrell of Myrtle Beach, SC; and several nieces and nephews. Our family also wishes to express love and gratitude to Sue’s Angels, Patti Bevan, Stephanie Fisher, and Stephanie Renye, for all their wonderful help and care during Mother’s last months.
The family will receive friends from 1-3:00 pm on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport, with the funeral service following at 3:00 pm with the Reverend Chris Brown officiating.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday at 1:00 pm at Providence Cemetery (County Line) in Rogersville. Those wishing to attend the graveside services are asked to be at the cemetery by 12:45 p.m.
Memorial donations may be made to Colonial Heights United Methodist Church, 631 Lebanon Road, Kingsport, TN 37663 or Providence Cemetery (County line), c/o Joyce Weems, 241 McCloud Road, Rogersville, TN 37857.
