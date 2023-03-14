KNOXVILLE - Suella Crain Walters, 75, of Knoxville, formerly of Kingsport, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, on Thursday, March 9, 2023 at Parkwest Hospital in Knoxville, with her husband and family at her side.
Suella was preceded in death by her parents, Stallard and Ada Crain.
Survivors include her loving husband of 56 years, Ron; sons, Patrick, Jason (Andrea) and Michael (Jessica); grandchildren, Jessica Brooks-Barker (Chad), Ashley Walters, Isla Walters and Alexis Daniel; six great-grandchildren; sister, Phyllis Gray (Tommy); brother, Eugene Crain; and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend their special thanks to Tennessee Cancer Specialists and Parkwest Hospital in Knoxville for their excellent care.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m., Thursday, March 16, 2023 at Sunnyside Baptist Church, Kingsport. Services will follow at 1:00 p.m. with Dr. Bill Sims officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Memorial Park, Garden of Last Supper.
A celebration of life will be held at Black Oak Heights Baptist Church in Knoxville at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704 Hagerstown, MD 21741, Samaritan’s Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607 or St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.