WISE, VA - Sue Winslow Stockton Fletcher, 86, of Wise, VA, died on Friday, July 22, 2022 at her home due to complications from Lewy-Body dementia. Mrs. Fletcher was born in Newport News, VA to her parents, the late Mr. and Mrs. Mark Jordan Stockton formerly of Hampton, VA. Mrs. Fletcher was a 1952 honor’s graduate of Newport News High School and a 1956 graduate of Mary Baldwin University (College). She was a former member of St. John’s Episcopal Church where she sang in the choir for many years.
Mrs. Fletcher taught for both Henrico County and Newport News City school systems before marrying her late husband, Dr. James Harrison Fletcher, and moving to Wise County. Mrs. Fletcher taught for the Wise County Public School system for over thirty years teaching at Dorchester, Wise Elementary and J.J. Kelly High schools. While at Kelly High, Mrs. Fletcher was active with the extra-curricular organizations of drama club, prom committee, forensics, SCA and the former sponsor of the J.J. Kelly cheerleaders. Mrs. Fletcher was also the founding editor and writer for the Wise County Public School’s quarterly publication, Dialogue.
Additionally, Mrs. Fletcher was a former member and choir associate of Gladeville Presbyterian Church, Wise, VA and had been an active member of the Pro-Art Association, Friends of the Wise County Public Library, book club, as well as, a former member of The Green Thumb Garden Club, All Saints Episcopal Church, Norton, VA, and The Virginia Museum of Performing Arts, Richmond, VA, where she performed in several theatre productions.
Mrs. Fletcher is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth Byrd Fletcher, Hampton, VA; cousins Anne Gordon Harrison, Henrico, VA; Nancy Dickerson Pullen (James), Palmyra, VA; Dr. Shelby C. Dickerson (Bonnie), Roanoke, VA, Mrs. Park Price Dickerson, Montclair, NJ; Melanie Dickerson Butterworth (Ethan), Richmond, VA; Sandra Dickerson Errante (Steve), Wilmington, NC; Lynn Price Dickerson Carmichael (Scott), Montclair, NJ; Robert E. Dickerson (Kim), East Northpoint, NY; sister-in-law, Barbara Caldwell Fletcher, Midlothian, VA; nieces, Catherine Fletcher Kerns (William), Richmond, VA; Sarah Fletcher Keane (Daniel), Kernersville, NC and Karen Fletcher Harvie, Midlothian, VA; great nieces, Jessica Keane Sides (Cody), Kernersville, NC; Alyssa Harvie, Washington, DC; Blair Harvie, Philadelphia, PA; Julia Kerns, Lexington, KY; Sophia Kerns, Charlottesville, VA; great-nephew, Daniel Fletcher Keane; Kernersville, NC; as well as Richard Daniel Fore (Frank Fortuna); Hampton, VA and Master Sergeant Jarad Allen Underwood (Meghan); Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Visitation for the family of Mrs. Sue Stockton Fletcher will be on Sunday, July 24, 2022 from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at Sturgill Funeral Home 1621 Norton Road SW Wise, VA. 24293. Graveside services for Sue Fletcher will be held on Monday, July 25, 2022 at Powell Valley Memorial Gardens Big Stone Gap, VA with The Reverend Michael S. Weller officiating with interment following directly after the service. Family and friends will meet at 10:10 A.M. Monday at the funeral home to go to the cemetery in procession.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Gladeville Presbyterian Church, P.O. 1709 Wise, VA 24293; St. John’s Episcopal Church, 100 W. Queens Way, Hampton, VA 23669; Mary Baldwin University, Office of University Advancement, P.O. 1500, Staunton, VA 24402; or the Wise County Public Library, 124 Library Road, SW, Wise, VA 24293. Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to leave online condolences for the family.
A memorial service will also be held for Mrs. Fletcher at St. John’s Episcopal Church; Hampton, VA on Sunday, August 7, 2022 at 2:00 P.M.
Sturgill Funeral Home 1621 Norton Road SW Wise, VA 24293 is in charge of arrangements.
