WISE, VA - Sue Winslow Stockton Fletcher, 86, of Wise, VA, died on Friday, July 22, 2022 at her home due to complications from Lewy-Body dementia. Mrs. Fletcher was born in Newport News, VA to her parents, the late Mr. and Mrs. Mark Jordan Stockton formerly of Hampton, VA. Mrs. Fletcher was a 1952 honor’s graduate of Newport News High School and a 1956 graduate of Mary Baldwin University (College). She was a former member of St. John’s Episcopal Church where she sang in the choir for many years.

Mrs. Fletcher taught for both Henrico County and Newport News City school systems before marrying her late husband, Dr. James Harrison Fletcher, and moving to Wise County. Mrs. Fletcher taught for the Wise County Public School system for over thirty years teaching at Dorchester, Wise Elementary and J.J. Kelly High schools. While at Kelly High, Mrs. Fletcher was active with the extra-curricular organizations of drama club, prom committee, forensics, SCA and the former sponsor of the J.J. Kelly cheerleaders. Mrs. Fletcher was also the founding editor and writer for the Wise County Public School’s quarterly publication, Dialogue.

