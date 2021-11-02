Emma Sue Snell Coney, 96, passed away, Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center after a brief illness.
Sue and her husband, Charles, moved to Kingsport in 1948. Shortly thereafter, they joined First Baptist Church of Kingsport.
Sue worked in Kingsport for Bennett & Edwards, J.T. Parker Insurance Agency, WGOC Radio and Eastman Kodak. She retired from Eastman Kodak in 1986.
Sue was preceded in death by her husband, Charles H. Coney; their sons, Charles Clifton “Clif” Coney and Christopher Randolph “Ran” Coney; parents, John Leslie Snell, Sr. and Lessie McLamb Snell; brothers, John Leslie Snell, Jr., and Milton Howard Snell.
Survivors are grandchildren, Sonia L. Coney and Luke Liu Coney; daughters-in-law, Ruth Haga Coney Ehrlich and Sallie Ruth Dingus Coney; several nieces and nephews; many dear friends, and her very special church family.
Funeral services will be held at the East Lawn Funeral Home on Friday, November 5, 2021 with Pastor Marvin Cameron officiating. The family will greet friends from 11 a.m. – 12 noon, with funeral services at 12 noon; burial to follow in East Lawn Memorial Park.
Family requests masks be worn at all times as a COVID precaution.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church, 200 West Church Circle, Kingsport, TN 37660 or to the charity of one’s choice.
Obituary may be viewed online at www.eastlawnkingsport.com