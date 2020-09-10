Sue Lykins Sublett, a true coal miner’s daughter, passed away September 10 at home after a short illness surrounded by her family. The daughter of Arcolas Boyd Lykins Allen and Selvin Lykins, she was originally from Betsy Lane, KY. Sue was a long time Kingsport resident. In 1983, she became Sue-Sue to grandchildren and most that knew her. She was a loyal friend to many.
Sue attended Eastern Kentucky University, where she met and married Bob Sublett. Many years later, as an example to anyone wanting to complete that college degree at any age, Sue received her Bachelor’s degree from East Tennessee State University.
A member of Waverly Road Presbyterian Church for more than 50 years, Sue was one of the church’s founding teachers at Waverly Road Childcare Center established in 1970. For the next 25 years, she influenced not only countless young minds, but many other childcare teachers that followed her. Later, Sue served as an intern at the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce while attending ETSU. They thought Sue was so much fun that they hired her as Ambassador and Promoter of All Things Kingsport. She worked there until her 2002 retirement. Miles Burdin, Chamber President, recently so eloquently said “Sue loved Kingsport and Kingsport loved her back”.
Sue is one of the many Kingsport residents who make a community great without asking for or needing recognition. Her contributions are too many to mention, but she was most proud of her volunteer work with the City Parks and Recreation Department and its creation of the local Greenbelt.
Sue was Paula Deen, Joanna Gaines and Martha Stewart all rolled into one way before TV made painting furniture, creating recipes and knocking out walls fashionable. She hosted great parties, orchestrated Fun Fest floats, directed weddings, created flower arrangements and was always planning a luncheon.
Sue’s father died in a Kentucky coal mining accident when she was 4. As an only child of a working single mother, she at times felt lonely. That changed after meeting Bob. She was never lonely again. From their 57-year union, she is survived by 26 family members who loved her dearly, including:
Sons and Families:
-John Sublett and wife Julie. Granddaughters Allie Ladd (Ryan) and Molly Dryman (Caleb) and great-grandchildren Kennedy and Lincoln.
-Chris Sublett and wife Glenda. Grandsons Joshua (Amy) and Mathew Sublett.
-Andrew Sublett and wife Melinda. Grandson Zachary Sublett.
Daughter and Family:
-Melissa Sizemore and husband Rick. Grandchildren Christopher Sizemore (Tracey) and Sarah Land (Seth) and great-grandchildren Calvin and Tim Sizemore and Abraham and Eliza Ladd.
Due to Covid, private services for the immediate family will be held at the Waverly Road Presbyterian Church Columbarium. At Sue’s request, her family will celebrate her life with a party in the spring. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to her beloved Waverly Road Presbyterian Church Childcare Center or Kingsport Meals on Wheels.
A final shout out to Zee and Glenda, who were the best caregivers a family could ever have. They will forever be part of the Sublett family.
