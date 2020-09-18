BLOUNTVILLE - Sue Lawson Blackwell, 93, of Blountville, went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at The Wexford House following a period of declining health.
There will be a brief graveside service for family and friends at 1:00 pm on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at Glenwood Cemetery, 839 Bluff City Hwy, Bristol, TN 37620. Those attending the committal services are asked to meet at the cemetery at 12:45 pm on Sunday. Honorary pallbearers will be the providers and staff of The Wexford House.
Due to the current Covid-19 pandemic, masks and social distancing are required at the cemetery.
Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.
Hamlett-Dobson, Kingsport is serving the family of Sue Lawson Blackwell.